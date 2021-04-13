On Sunday, April 11, 20-year-old Daunte Wright died after he was shot by a police officer during a traffic stop in Minnesota. Reactions to the news quickly poured in, and yesterday, Phoebe Bridgers figured out how she could leverage her fan base to raise some money for Wright’s girlfriend and son.

Bridgers shared a graphic featuring information about how to assist Wright’s girlfriend and son, adding, “I’ve been seeing some people on here who want tattoos in my handwriting… if you donate here I’ll write whatever you want.” She continued in subsequent tweets, “comment a screenshot of your donation (not the dollar amount I don’t want anyone to be embarrassed about how much or how little they can give) and what you want me to write. also FYI I can’t draw at all.”

I’ve been seeing some people on here who want tattoos in my handwriting… if you donate here I’ll write whatever you want https://t.co/WsnXHPweEJ — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) April 12, 2021

comment a screenshot of your donation (not the dollar amount I don’t want anyone to be embarrassed about how much or how little they can give) and what you want me to write — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) April 12, 2021

also FYI I can’t draw at all — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) April 12, 2021

Since then, she has responded to dozens of tweets with photos of her writing things like song lyrics and custom messages for her biggest supporters. The seed for this idea may have been planted back in January, when Bridgers obliged after a fan asked her to write a lyric from “Smoke Signals” on a piece of paper so they could get her handwriting tattooed on themselves.

Check out some of Bridgers’ responses below and find more of them here.