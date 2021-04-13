Getty Image
Gregg Popovich And Doc Rivers Gave Powerful Statements On Minnesota Police Killing Daunte Wright

On Monday, the Minnesota Twins elected to postpone a home game following the tragic death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright on Sunday, and the Minnesota Timberwolves followed suit shortly thereafter. Wright was shot and killed during a traffic stop by a police officer in Brooklyn Center, and protests and demonstrations emerged in Minnesota in the aftermath.

Just hours later, both Philadelphia 76ers head coach and San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich delivered powerful statements in addressing the media before scheduled games. Rivers spoke first before a matchup with the Dallas Mavericks, expressing that the discussion should be framed as “frustrating for Black Americans,” but rather that frustration should emerge for all.

Later, Popovich spoke before his team’s game in Orlando and indicated that the events “make you sick to your stomach,” later asking “how many young black kids have to be killed for no freaking reason?” From there, he took many to task, including Texas governor Greg Abbott.

It goes without saying, but Rivers and Popovich certainly do not stand alone, as many have already shared similar sentiments and that likely will continue in the coming days. Still, both head coaches have powerful voices that extend well beyond the sports world, and their words carry considerable weight.

