On Monday, the Minnesota Twins elected to postpone a home game following the tragic death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright on Sunday, and the Minnesota Timberwolves followed suit shortly thereafter. Wright was shot and killed during a traffic stop by a police officer in Brooklyn Center, and protests and demonstrations emerged in Minnesota in the aftermath.

Just hours later, both Philadelphia 76ers head coach and San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich delivered powerful statements in addressing the media before scheduled games. Rivers spoke first before a matchup with the Dallas Mavericks, expressing that the discussion should be framed as “frustrating for Black Americans,” but rather that frustration should emerge for all.

“You keep hearing about cancel culture. But we’re canceling Black lives. To me that’s a little more important, in my opinion, and it just keeps happening.” pic.twitter.com/R9vZ1K2sro — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) April 12, 2021

Sixers coach Doc Rivers on the Daunte Wright shooting pic.twitter.com/jDdEmiHqHD — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) April 12, 2021

Later, Popovich spoke before his team’s game in Orlando and indicated that the events “make you sick to your stomach,” later asking “how many young black kids have to be killed for no freaking reason?” From there, he took many to task, including Texas governor Greg Abbott.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich just gave an angry, emotional response when asked about fatal shooting of Daunte Wright by a police officer near Minneapolis. He talked guns, policing and blasted Gov. Greg Abbott. (Pt. 1) pic.twitter.com/VVBr9hRzSw — RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) April 12, 2021

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich on the Daunte Wright shooting, gun violence and the state of American politics pic.twitter.com/C2NQRCycjM — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) April 12, 2021

It goes without saying, but Rivers and Popovich certainly do not stand alone, as many have already shared similar sentiments and that likely will continue in the coming days. Still, both head coaches have powerful voices that extend well beyond the sports world, and their words carry considerable weight.