Yesterday, a Phoebe Bridgers fan posted a side-by-side photo of herself in front of the famous and distinct rock formation. You know, the one that Bridgers used as the backdrop for 2020’s Punisher album art. “what if i told you i feel like i know you but we never met?” she captioned, using a lyric from the title track.

what if i told you i feel like i know you but we never met? pic.twitter.com/Vnsne02Inm — courtney!!! (@ttwaswift) December 26, 2022

The tweet gained enough attention for Bridgers herself to spot it and respond. “can’t believe you found it,” the impressed musician replied.

cannot believe you found it — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) December 27, 2022

Needless to say, the fan (named Courtney) and her friends were shocked. “I DONT KNOW WHAT TO SAY WHEN PHOEBE BRIDGERS IS IN MY MENTIONS,” she added to Bridgers’ comment about finding the exact spot.

She told others who had asked where she found it that it’s located at Trona Pinnacles. A national park in San Bernadino, California, the location is known for its “unique geological features” and “unusual landscape,” according to the Bureau Of Land Management.

“The red light-desert-scene was the one I was looking forward the most and had the strongest vision about,” Olof Grind, who photographed Bridgers for the cover, told Our Culture in 2020. “Phoebe always told me that she liked my creepy images the best, so the creepier/the more surreal the better. I always love a good adventure while shooting, and driving out in a pitch black desert at 3 AM on dirt roads definitely added to my excitement for the shoot.”

Continue scrolling for some additional fan reactions to the Bridgers’ Punisher location post.

OMG IT'S THE SAME SPOT??? I'M DYHING — anthony-hero ☃️ (@kingofmyhearts) December 26, 2022

pretty sure you could have stood exactly where she stood 😭 those rocks look identical pic.twitter.com/YYoqPUjqXp — rodri 🔱🜃 (@unsaidexile) December 27, 2022