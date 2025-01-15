Is Phoebe Bridgers Releasing An Album In 2025?

Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker reached new levels of fame by teaming up as Boygenius. The supergroup’s 2023 album The Record was nominated for multiple Grammys, including Album Of The Year and Record Of The Year, and they channeled The Beatles on Saturday Night Live. They were even immortalized on Jeopardy!. But in early 2024, Boygenius announced they were “going away for the foreseeable future” to focus on their solo careers.

Julien Baker has teamed up with Torres for the twangy “Sugar In The Tank,” which they performed on The Tonight Show. There’s no album announcement yet, but the pair are playing festivals throughout the year.

Lucy Dacus has announced a new album, Forever Is A Feeling (featuring contributions from Bridgers and Baker), and a tour with Muna’s Katie Gavin as the opening act. You can listen to the first two singles, “Limerence” and “Ankles,” here.