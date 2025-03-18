Following a recent interview with the New Yorker , fans are under the impressive Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker are more than musical collaborators. Continue below for more information.

Are Lucy Dacus And Julien Baker Dating?

According to the newly published sit-down with Lucy Dacus, she and Boygenius member Julien Baker are indeed in a romantic relationship. As Dacus discussed the group’s hiatus, she confirmed that she and Baker were an item.

In fact, Dacus’ forthcoming album, Forever Is a Feeling, will give listeners a look at how their romance has aided in her growth as a person. On the upcoming project’s title track Dacus says she sings about the ways in which the relationship “forced her to reckon with the unknown.”

Overall, Dacus says Forever Is a Feeling is more so about “coming to terms with change—of knowing that things aren’t forever.”

Dacus also revealed that Bridgers is in full support of the budding relationship, having gifted the couple a membership to their favorite spot–The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens in San Marino, California.

Boygenius are currently focusing on their solo pursuits but in more ways than one, their love remains.