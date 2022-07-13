Phoebe Bridgers has always been outspoken, but she’s been even moreso as of late due to the overturning of Roe v. Wade. The singer discussed her own abortion in an interview with The Guardian, as well as started a “F*ck the Supreme Court” chant at the Glastonbury festival. Today, she talked more about the issue on MSNBC’s The Beat With Ari Melber.

“I’ve only actually seen it a couple of times, people walking out,” she said about fans leaving her shows because of political beliefs she’s expressed on stage. “But it always is validating in some way. I think I get pretty self-conscious of having a fanbase [where] it can feel like when I talk I’m preaching to the choir, so it’s nice to know that a message is getting to somebody who disagrees with me.”

About the way younger people have been reacting to the overturning of Roe V. Wade, she said, “I think people are terrified. We have a dollar of each ticket going to the Mariposa Fund, which is an abortion fund based in Santa Fe, and there’s all kinds of things we can do. But I hate that the responsibility has been thrown on these grassroots organizations instead of the government.”

She added: “I think I’ve been raised my whole life thinking, ‘Everything’s moving up! It can only get better!'” she said. “As a 27-year-old, that’s how it feels to me. But I definitely talk to 20-year-old people who are like, ‘What do you mean? It’s been a trash fire since I was watching the news with my parents.’”

Watch the full interview above, and also watch her discuss the pandemic and the way it affected her career below.