Phoebe Bridgers Says Her Abortion ‘Wasn’t F*cking Emotional At All’

In May, when reports of Roe v. Wade potentially being overturned started to surface, Phoebe Bridgers shared that she had an abortion herself in 2021, writing, “I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour. I went to planned parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access.”

Now, in a new interview with The Guardian, she has spoken more about it, saying the process “wasn’t f*cking emotional at all.” (The interview was published this morning, shortly before the Supreme Court officially overturned Roe v. Wade.)

Bridgers said:

“I’ve always found comfort in talking to people in passing — when someone’s mom says, ‘I had an abortion when I was a teen.’ It normalized it for me. I was, ‘All right, it’s time to throw my hat into that pool’… That’s not a phrase, I just made that up. But I didn’t think about it, really, at all. […] As a white, upper-middle-class woman from California, even if it were to be overturned, I will always have access. I have a friend who went to medical school — every time I need a doctor, I say, ‘Do you have someone that you recommend?’ So I would just go, ‘Hey, where do I go for the thing? Wink-wink.’ The people with access will always have access. What pisses me off is that we’re not talking about me. It’s so easy: I played in Texas the same week, and then I went home and was like, ‘Oh my God.’ Made the appointment. It was 12 hours of my life.”

She also noted she was bothered by “people with good intentions saying, ‘Don’t say it was easy for you to make that decision – it was clearly really emotional.'” She continued, “And I wasn’t f*cking emotional at all. Hormonally crazy! But I don’t think you should assign ‘it tore me up’ to me. No! I don’t think about it as a baby, of course not.”

Read the full feature here.