It’s quite the parallel universe that today in America, citizens everywhere are lamenting the Supreme Court’s controversial decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, thus denying legal abortions to American women in many states, while in the UK, the biggest music festival celebration of the year, Glastonbury, is currently happening. It’s been quite the juxtaposition on the Twitter timeline to see Americans tweeting their grave displeasure with the Supreme Court and America as a whole, while Europeans are over the moon at performances from acts like Wolf Alice, Idles, and Phoebe Bridgers.

But Bridgers has connected these timezones in triumphant fashion. During her Glastonbury performance, she paused to speak to the audience and glow in the moment, but also be totally open about how torn she feels right now. “In all honesty, it’s like super surreal and fun. But I’m having the sh*ttiest day,” she began, before asking, “Are there any Americans here?” When a small, but audible section of the enormous crowd cheers, Bridgers then asks, “Who wants to say F*ck the Supreme court on three?” The roar grows louder and she immediately revs her engine: “One, two, three…F*CK THE SUPREME COURT!!!”

“All these irrelevant old motherfuckers trying to tell us what to do with our fucking bodies”. @phoebe_bridgers calls out the US Supreme Court on stage at Glastonbury. She had an abortion last year. What a moment. pic.twitter.com/cKBNZdhhNr — Dino Sofos (@dinosofos) June 24, 2022

Americans, Europeans, and other internationals at the music festival all joined Bridgers in this bittersweet moment of catharsis. Bridgers then put a final bow on it before jumping into her next song: “F*ck that sh*t. F*ck America. Like…f*ck you. All these irrelevant old motherf*ckers trying to tell us what to do with our f*cking bodies. Ugh. F*ck it.”