Phoebe Bridgers has broken the internet with the announcement of a new single. Upon sharing the pre-save link for a new song called “Sidelines” this morning via Twitter, her site immediately crashed, with fans replying to the link saying it wouldn’t work for them. The good news is that part of the song can be heard now in a new trailer for the Hulu series Conversations With Friends.

The announcement of the new single has led fans to speculate if the “Kyoto” singer’s new album is imminent. This would be her first album in two years and third overall.

“Sidelines” is Bridgers’ first taste of new music since launching her label Saddest Factory. On the Saddest Factory roster are Muna and Claud. Last month, during the Saddest Factory “Corporate Retreat” showcase at SXSW in Austin, Bridgers brought out Muna, Claud, along with fellow Saddest Factory signees Sloppy Jane and Charlie Hickey, to perform of a cover of My Chemical Romance’s “Welcome To The Black Parade.”

As a label CEO, Bridgers told Billboard that she’s made it a point to “only sign stuff that [she] love[s].”

“…I try not to be too mentor-y,” she said, “and I try also to be like, ‘You’re cooler than me, and I trust you. I don’t really know what’s up with TikTok, and you probably know way more about Bandcamp bands from your college than I do.’ Having all of us be mentors to one another is a dynamic I would like to keep.”

Pre-save “Sidelines” here and listen to a snippet in the Conversations With Friends trailer above.