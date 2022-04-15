The last full project that we received from Phoebe Bridgers came in 2020 with Punisher. Since then, Bridgers has launched her own label, collaborated with Taylor Swift, and performed at a bunch of live shows. It will certainly be a little while until we receive Bridgers’ third album, but until then, listeners can enjoy her latest single, “Sidelines.” The track is a captivating effort that she uses to declare her fearless approach to the world. “I’m not afraid of anything at all,” she sings to open the song. “Not dying in a fire, not being broke again.”

Bridgers created the new song for Hulu’s upcoming adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Conversations With Friends as she’s been a longtime fan of the author. She wrote the record, which a press release states will be her only new song of the year, with bandmate and collaborator Marshall Vore and Ruby Rain Henley. When Bridgers announced the new song earlier this week, the news caused her website to crash as fans rushed there to pre-save the new record.

As for what’s next, Bridgers will continue her tour which will bring her to cities across the United States. Then in June, she’ll take her talents overseas for performances in the United Kingdom and Europe before she returns to North America for eight final shows.

You can listen to “Sidelines” in the video above.