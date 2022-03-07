Phoebe Bridgers Announces More Shows For Her ‘Reunion Tour’

Phoebe Bridgers is heading back on the road to extend last year’s Reunion Tour. The recent Billboard Trailblazer and radio show host has announced a massive run through the US, the UK, Europe, and Canada. Since her breakout album Punisher was released during the pandemic, her first tour on the album had to be virtual; now she’s trying to catch up on everywhere she hasn’t stepped foot. Bridgers is known for having special, meaningful live performances, so this is something to keep an eye on.
Check out the dates below and get more information on tickets here.
04/13 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
04/15 — Indio, CA @ Coachella
04/22 — Indio, CA @ Coachella
05/13 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Amp at Craig Ranch
05/14 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party
05/17 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
05/19 — Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
05/20 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
05/21 — Houston, TX @ The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall
05/22 — Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Fest
05/24 — Tampa, FL @ The Cuban Club
05/25 — St Augustine, FL @ St Augustine Amphitheatre
05/27 — Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
05/28 — Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival
05/31 — Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
06/01 — Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room Outdoors
06/03 — Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion
06/04 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
06/07 — Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach
06/08 — Montreal, QC @ MTelus
06/09 — Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point
06/11 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
06/12 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
06/13 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage
06/15 — Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at Prospect Park Bandshell
06/20 — Dublin, IE @ Fairview Park
06/22 — Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland
06/24-25 — Somerset, UK @ Glastonbury
06/26 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
06/30 — Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
07/02 — Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter Festival
07/03 — Ewijk, NL @ Down The Rabbit Hole Festival
07/05 — Milan, IT @ Carroponte
07/07 — Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Festival
07/08 — Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
07/09 — Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival
07/14 — Ostrava, CZ @ Colours of Ostrava
07/17 — Paris, FR @ Lollapalooza Paris
07/22 — Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival
07/23 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
07/26 — London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
08/07 — Saint Charles, IA @ Hinterland
08/18 — Spokane, WA @ Spokane Pavilion
08/20 — Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre
08/23 — Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park
08/25 — Troudale, OR @ Edgefield Amphitheater
08/27 — Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
08/28 — Los Angeles, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic