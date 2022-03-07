Phoebe Bridgers Announces More Shows For Her ‘Reunion Tour’

Phoebe Bridgers is heading back on the road to extend last year’s Reunion Tour. The recent Billboard Trailblazer and radio show host has announced a massive run through the US, the UK, Europe, and Canada. Since her breakout album Punisher was released during the pandemic, her first tour on the album had to be virtual; now she’s trying to catch up on everywhere she hasn’t stepped foot. Bridgers is known for having special, meaningful live performances, so this is something to keep an eye on.

Check out the dates below and get more information on tickets here.

04/13 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

04/15 — Indio, CA @ Coachella

04/22 — Indio, CA @ Coachella

05/13 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Amp at Craig Ranch

05/14 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party

05/17 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

05/19 — Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

05/20 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

05/21 — Houston, TX @ The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall

05/22 — Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Fest

05/24 — Tampa, FL @ The Cuban Club

05/25 — St Augustine, FL @ St Augustine Amphitheatre

05/27 — Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

05/28 — Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival

05/31 — Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

06/01 — Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room Outdoors

06/03 — Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion

06/04 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

06/07 — Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach

06/08 — Montreal, QC @ MTelus

06/09 — Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point

06/11 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

06/12 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

06/13 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

06/15 — Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at Prospect Park Bandshell

06/20 — Dublin, IE @ Fairview Park

06/22 — Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland

06/24-25 — Somerset, UK @ Glastonbury

06/26 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

06/30 — Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/02 — Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter Festival

07/03 — Ewijk, NL @ Down The Rabbit Hole Festival

07/05 — Milan, IT @ Carroponte

07/07 — Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Festival

07/08 — Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/09 — Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival

07/14 — Ostrava, CZ @ Colours of Ostrava

07/17 — Paris, FR @ Lollapalooza Paris

07/22 — Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival

07/23 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

07/26 — London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

08/07 — Saint Charles, IA @ Hinterland

08/18 — Spokane, WA @ Spokane Pavilion

08/20 — Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre

08/23 — Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park

08/25 — Troudale, OR @ Edgefield Amphitheater

08/27 — Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

08/28 — Los Angeles, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic