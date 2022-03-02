It’s been about a year and a half since Phoebe Bridgers officially introduced her very own record label, Saddest Factory Records. The endeavor seems to have gone well so far, as the label is home to artists people really like, including Claud and Muna. Now, the Saddest Factory empire is expanding: Bridgers is launching Saddest Factory Radio, a monthly show on SiriusXM.

The program is set to feature Bridgers talking with artists, including her label signees, and introducing listeners to some of her favorite music. The show is set to premiere on March 3 (tomorrow) at 6 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. ET on SiriusXMU (Channel 35), with further new episodes arriving on the first Thursday of each month.

Bridgers tells Rolling Stone:

“My favorite way to consume music is incidentally — something playing in the grocery store, an opening band I’ve never heard, a college radio station while trying to find signal on a road trip. I hope I can offer something like that to people who tune in. In my personal life, I have always had a radio show. Punishing my friends on road trips with hours of dirges and ambient music, I can’t wait to do it professionally.”

We don’t yet know exactly who Bridgers is set to have on the show, but listeners would be fortunate if she pulls from her pool of musical collaborators, as that list includes Taylor Swift, Conor Oberst, Lucy Dacus, Julien Baker, Matt Berninger, Lord Huron, Maggie Rogers, Kid Cudi, Paul McCartney, The Killers, and Lorde.