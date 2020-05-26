Phoebe Bridgers Teases Her ‘World Tour’ With A Hilarious Video

A week ago, Phoebe Bridgers shared a new song, “I See You.” In addition to releasing the new track, she also revealed that she would be embarking on a “world tour,” with a heavy emphasis on the quotation marks. Instead of traveling the world and performing to large audiences during a time when it isn’t really safe to do either of those things, the “venues” for her tour will instead be various locations around her home. The tour kicks off tonight, and ahead of that, Bridgers shared a hilarious teaser video for it.

The video combines clips of massive arena crowds with footage of Bridgers performing on stage, and a dramatically deep voice goes over the details of Bridgers’ upcoming performance. The narrator says, “Performing in her kitchen, bathroom, bed, and, by overwhelming, a second performance in her bed. Don’t miss your chance.”

Those are the real venues for Bridgers’ upcoming livestreams. Tonight, she’s performing from her kitchen. Her next live date will be a May 28 bathroom show, and this brief run of performances will wrap up with two performances from her bed, on June 4 and 6.

Watch the teaser video above, and check out the equally dramatic tour poster below.