Phoebe Bridgers’ 2020 “tour” in support of Punisher was decidedly minimal, as it just consisted of livestream performances from various rooms in Bridgers’ home. Now, though, she announced that this fall, she will get to tour for real. She’ll be hitting the road for her “Reunion Tour” in September and October, and for most of the September shows, Bridgers will be joined by recent Saddest Factory signees Muna.

Fans are excited, as after the announcement, “phoebe” was trending on Twitter. To be fair, though, today is also actress Phoebe Tonkin’s birthday, and British designer Phoebe Philo announced her return to fashion today with her own brand, both of which also have something to do with the trend.

Whatever the case, check out the full list of tour dates below.

09/03 — St Louis, MO @ The Pageant

09/04 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Festival

09/05 — Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater

09/07 — Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre *

09/08 — Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre *

09/10 — Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

09/11 — St Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre *

09/12 — St Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre *

09/14 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee *

09/15 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre *

09/17 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors *

09/18 — Columbus, OH @ Express Live *

09/19 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore *

09/20 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz *

09/23 — Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival

09/25 — New York, NY @ Governor’s Ball Festival

09/26 — Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion *

10/02 — Austin, TX @ ACL Festival

10/03 — New Orleans, LA @ The Orpheum Theater

10/04 — Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company

10/09 — Austin, TX @ ACL Festival

10/16 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

10/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

10/24 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

10/26 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

* with Muna