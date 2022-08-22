Phoebe Bridgers Now Has A Benefit Taco Named After Her Dog, Maxine

Phoebe Bridgers loves her dog, Maxine. Heck, Bridgers has brought the sweet little black pug along for an interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers in the past and even played an intimate acoustic show in San Francisco earlier this month while sitting on a couch on stage with Maxine the entire time. Now ‘The Maxine” is the name of Bridgers’ new “band taco” at LA Tex-Mex local chain Homestate. Following in the footsteps of previous artist-taco collaborations at Homestate from Leon Bridges and Vampire Weekend, Bridgers is the latest singer to launch a benefit taco.

The Phoebe Bridgers taco is vegan and made with, “Black beans, shiitake mushrooms, avocado, caramelized onions, crispy corn strips, served on a Kernel of Truth Corn Tortilla.” $1.25 from each taco purchase benefits CASA of Los Angeles, which advocates for children and families in LA County’s child welfare and juvenile justice systems. “HomeState is one of my favorite local restaurants; Maxine and I should probably be cut off from their breakfast tacos by now,” Bridgers said in a statement.

The announcement comes ahead of Bridgers’ performance at the This Ain’t No Picnic festival in her native Los Angeles. Credit to Bridges, because while a celebrity taco might seem outlandish to some and a cleverly-timed ploy to raise the stakes for her big show, she has a history of embarking in partnerships like this that give back to causes in Los Angeles. Like CASA, Bridges released the “If We Make It Through December” Merle Haggard cover two Christmases ago as a benefit for the Downtown Women’s Center in LA. So you can comfortably have a Maxine taco for both it’s bold flavors and altruism.