Vampire Weekend Launched A Signature Taco For Charity

Getty Image

Vampire Weekend‘s most recent album, Father Of The Bride, was released to critical acclaim this spring, and the band is following it up with another new release.

The indie rockers have teamed up with HomeState, a Tex-Mex taco joint in Los Angeles, to launch a new taco for charity. The “Vegetarian Weekend” is a veggie fajita taco that features shiitake mushrooms, red and yellow bell peppers, guacamole, cotija cheese, and fresh cilantro in an organic corn tortilla.

The signature taco, priced at $5, will be available starting tomorrow (August 1) through the end of October at all three of HomeState’s locations (Hollywood, Highland Park, and Playa Vista). Proceeds from the taco sales will be donated to the Los Angeles branch of PATH (People Assisting The Homeless). The first five customers to purchase a Vegetarian Weekend at each of HomeState’s locations will receive a commemorative poster.

Vampire Weekend’s taco venture follows several other recent musical food collaborations. Ed Sheeran recently teamed up with Heinz for an exclusive “Edchup” ketchup bottle, and Travis Scott designed a limited edition box for Reese’s Puffs. But Sheeran and Scott’s culinary creations were technically more about branding and design than creating a specific taste profile. If Vampire Weekend sounds great, Vegetarian Weekend is sure to taste great.