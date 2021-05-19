Phosphorescent dropped his latest album, C’est La Vie, in 2018. That came after a long wait, though, as his previous albums before that were 2013’s Muchacho and 2010’s Here’s To Taking It Easy. Now, Phosphorescent is getting ready to revisit that era with his next release, The BBC Sessions, which is set to drop on June 11 via Dead Oceans.

The five-track EP features performances from a pair of BBC Radio performances, one from 2011 and one from 2013. The collection opens with a previously unreleased rendition of “Song For Zula” from the 2013 session, which has been shared today. That is followed by “Terror In The Canyons (The Wounded Master)” from the same performance. Rounding out the release are three songs from the 2011 session: “At Death, A Proclamation,” “Los Angeles,” and “We’ll Be Here Soon.”

Listen to “Song For Zula” above. Below, check out the The BBC Sessions art and tracklist. Also revisit our 2018 interview with Phosphorescent here.

1. “Song For Zula” (BBC Radio Performance 2013)

2. “Terror In The Canyons (The Wounded Master)” (BBC Radio Performance 2013)

3. “At Death, A Proclamation” (BBC Radio Performance 2011)

4. “Los Angeles” (BBC Radio Performance 2011)

5. “We’ll Be Here Soon” (BBC Radio Performance 2011)

The BBC Sessions is out 6/11 via Dead Oceans. Pre-order it here.