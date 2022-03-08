Pitchfork Music Festival will return to Union Park in Chicago this summer. Celebrating newcomers and veterans in the realm of indie music, Pitchfork Music Festival takes place over the course of three days, with over 60,000 fans expected to attend this year.

Festivities kick off Friday, July 15, with headliners The National, Spiritualized, and Parquet Courts. Supporting these headliners are Tierra Whack, Ethel Cain, Cupcakke and more. Mitski, Japanese Breakfast, and Lucy Dacus will take the stage Saturday, July 16, with support from Magdalena Bay, Chubby And The Gang, and more. Closing out the festival on Sunday, July 17 are The Roots, Toro Y Moi, And Earl Sweatshirt, along with the likes of Noname, Badbadnotgood, and Injury Reserve.

“This year’s lineup is a celebration of the rising indie class, and those who continue to pave the way for innovation,” said Pitchfork editor in chief Puja Patel in a press release. “Our goal was to highlight a diverse group of artists who are taking their musical genres to new heights, and I’m proud of how it’s come together.”

General on-sale begins Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m. Check out the full line-up below.

