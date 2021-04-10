Getty Image
Cupcakke Claims Her ‘Deepthroat’ Track Influenced Today’s Female Rappers And Some Fans Strongly Disagree

Cupcakke is not someone who’s unfamiliar with a viral moment or two. If fact, the rapper caught the attention of the music world when she released her remix of 50 Cent’s “How To Rob” at the end of last year. The updated take detailed the varying ways she would rob a number of popular rappers. Fast-forward a few months and Cupcakke once again ruffled some feathers on social media, but it wasn’t so much in her favor.

She took to Twitter to share her opinions on one of her most popular songs. “‘Deepthroat’ paved the way for you hoes to talk how y’all talk,” she said about the 2015 song from her Cum Cake project. “Y’all hoes use to be scared to even say y’all sucked dick before Deepthroat came out . To this day it’s the blue print & is god creation to mankind’ now.”

She added, “Stop tryna play me like I ain’t open doors for the girls.” In a second now-deleted tweet Cupcakke added, “& yes lil Kim talked about sex … but she Never done it to the level I took it to , she talked bout sex & was reserved with it . I Violated this sh*t to a whole other degreee and that came out LIL KIM Mouth . She said it with her own tongue I’m the nastiest with this sh*t .”

The claim did not land too well with some fans as many of them reminded her of the female rappers that arrived before her including Nicki Minaj, Lil Kim, and Trina. One Twitter user wrote, “Trina wasn’t rapping about f*cking 5 or 6 best friends, taking *ck in the ass, choking on d*ck and licking p*ssy to be disrespected by Cupcakke.”

You can read Cupcakke’s initial comments above and more responses from fans below.

