Cupcakke is not someone who’s unfamiliar with a viral moment or two. If fact, the rapper caught the attention of the music world when she released her remix of 50 Cent’s “How To Rob” at the end of last year. The updated take detailed the varying ways she would rob a number of popular rappers. Fast-forward a few months and Cupcakke once again ruffled some feathers on social media, but it wasn’t so much in her favor.

.@CupcakKe_rapper says she paved the way for female rappers to be explicit in their songs and says Lil Kim was not as explicit as her. Do you agree with her claim? pic.twitter.com/CipjfmgyjC — . (@OnlyRapGirls) April 9, 2021

She took to Twitter to share her opinions on one of her most popular songs. “‘Deepthroat’ paved the way for you hoes to talk how y’all talk,” she said about the 2015 song from her Cum Cake project. “Y’all hoes use to be scared to even say y’all sucked dick before Deepthroat came out . To this day it’s the blue print & is god creation to mankind’ now.”

She added, “Stop tryna play me like I ain’t open doors for the girls.” In a second now-deleted tweet Cupcakke added, “& yes lil Kim talked about sex … but she Never done it to the level I took it to , she talked bout sex & was reserved with it . I Violated this sh*t to a whole other degreee and that came out LIL KIM Mouth . She said it with her own tongue I’m the nastiest with this sh*t .”

Trina wasn’t rapping bout fucking 5 or 6 best friends, taking dick in the ass, choking on dick and licking pussy to be disrespected by Cupcakke pic.twitter.com/V0lIlLWeNj — dej❄️ (@DIAMONDRICCH) April 9, 2021

The claim did not land too well with some fans as many of them reminded her of the female rappers that arrived before her including Nicki Minaj, Lil Kim, and Trina. One Twitter user wrote, “Trina wasn’t rapping about f*cking 5 or 6 best friends, taking *ck in the ass, choking on d*ck and licking p*ssy to be disrespected by Cupcakke.”

You can read Cupcakke’s initial comments above and more responses from fans below.

Cupcakke is saying that she paved the way for some of these female rappers and I guarantee you half of them didn’t know she existed until 2020.. pic.twitter.com/MJuQvFPn22 — 𝐋𝐢𝐡💕 (@ArieticalLih) April 9, 2021

Trina, Lil Kim, Khia, Foxy Brown, BWP, Gangsta Boo, H.W.A., La Chat, Lady (Yankin’), even Salt-N-Pepa….yet CupcakKe thinks she paved the way of explicit lyrics for female rappers?? pic.twitter.com/Gozp0Qg4pM — Steve Jr (@DwayneJay) April 9, 2021

CupcakKe did not invent talking about sex in female rap — Michael (@TsunamiKittenz2) April 9, 2021

Cupcakke: Lil’ Kim was more reserved Lil’ Kim: pic.twitter.com/SaMPPAVWh9 — LIL’ KIM STAN 🐝 (@BlackWithATweet) April 9, 2021

Nobody: Cupcakke trying to provoke Megan, Cardi, and several other successful female rappers: pic.twitter.com/2aSlDqlhv5 — BAVY (@itsbavy) April 9, 2021

She didn’t pave the way for anybody. Bitch can’t even enter the charts without controversy. But your in the comments capping for her. Tf you smokin on. — layla james (@laylaja32133774) April 10, 2021

Try again please. I still don’t know who tf a cupcake or a deep throat is. I’m hear because this bum is getting dragged and it’s trending. You must be under 12 to even think this goofy weirdo helped anyone chart esp when she can’t do it for herself. FOH — layla james (@laylaja32133774) April 10, 2021