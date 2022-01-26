earl sweatshirt
Getty Image
Music

Earl Sweatshirt Laughs Off Joe Budden Dissing His Album: ‘What Happened Twin?’

TwitterHip-Hop Editor

Earl Sweatshirt‘s new album Sick! has become a critical darling in the weeks since it dropped (if not a complete commercial success, debuting at No. 80 on the Billboard 200), but that didn’t stop rapper turned podcaster Joe Budden from utterly trashing it on his show.

Budden denied even listening to the album, using Earl’s relationship with Tyler The Creator to undercut Earl’s impact. “Yo, when your man stop inviting you to the studio, you’re not getting me to listen to what you’re doing,” he said. “Sorry, that’s like a rule of thumb for me.”

However, Earl doesn’t seem fazed by Budden’s assessment — although he did have a clever response. “Its weird that bro didn’t like my mood muzik,” he joked on Twitter, referring to Budden’s fan-favorite mixtape series Mood Muzik and drawing a not-so-subtle comparison between the similar emotional content of both rappers’ catalogs. “LOL what happened twin?”

Earl’s got a point; Budden’s Mood Muzik series could easily be seen as a precursor to many of Sweatshirt’s own beloved, super-introspective albums, as they deal with many similar themes and subjects such as addiction, anxiety, and depression, with both of their output grinding against the grain of the mainstream sounds. Knowing that, it’s unsurprising that Earl chose to take the high road in this case, making Joe Budden’s loud criticisms of his project sound a lot more like sour grapes — something that the elder rapper has been chewing on for a long time.

Earl Sweatshirt is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
FKA Twigs Digs Into The ‘Golden Stuff’ On Her New Mixtape, ‘Caprisongs’
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
×