In the latest single from his upcoming seventh album Mahal, Toro y Moi delivers sweet, soft vocals over a funky, groovy bassline. On “The Loop,” Chaz Bear laments over the weekend coming to an end and how “Monday snuck up so fast.”

Referencing a large time difference between the east and west coasts, Toro thanks his friends on the east coast for “the early scoop” on the song’s second verse, before reeling over “online trends that border cringe.”

In the song’s accompanying visual, Toro ride through San Francisco by way of go karts, skateboards, and a Filipino Jeepney. This is a continuation of the video for Mahal‘s lead single “Postman,” which also features the Jeepney.

Mahal marks Toro’s first album on Dead Oceans, after leaving his previous label, Carpark. “Toro y Moi’s music has been omnipresent in our lives for over a decade now,” said Dead Oceans co-founder Phil Waldorf in a statement. “Chaz has so many fans at Dead Oceans, and we’ve daydreamed a lot about what it would be like to get to work together. Chaz has such creative ambitions for Toro y Moi, and we can’t believe we get to wake up every day not just as fans, but as partners in his next chapter.”

Watch “The Loop” above.

Mahal is out 4/29 via Dead Oceans. Pre-order it here.