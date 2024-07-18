Here Are The Pitchfork Music Festival Set Times For 2024

It’s your weekend, Chicago: From July 19 to 21, Pitchfork Music Festival is going down at Union Park. The lineup is led by Jamie xx, Black Pumas, Carly Rae Jepsen, Alanis Morissette, 100 Gecs, and more. If you want to know who’s playing when, check out the schedule highlights below and find the full set times here.

Pitchfork Music Festival Set Times For Friday, July 19, 2024 Among the first-day highlights are Tkay Maidza at 3:20 (all times p.m. and local) on the Red Stage, Billy Woods & Kenny Segal at 4:15 on the Green Stage, Amen Dunes at 5:15 on the Blue Stage, Yaeji at 5:15 on the Red Stage, 100 Gecs at 6:15 on the Green Stage, Sudan Archives at 6:30 on the Blue Stage, Jai Paul at 7:25 on the Red Stage, Jeff Rosenstock at 7:45 on the Blue Stage, and Black Pumas at 8:30 on the Green Stage. Pitchfork Music Festival Set Times For Saturday, July 20, 2024 Those playing Saturday include Hotline TNT at 2:45 on the Blue Stage, Wednesday at 4:15 on the Green Stage, De La Soul at 5:15 on the Red Stage, Jessie Ware at 6:15 on the Green Stage, Carly Rae Jepsen at 7:25 on the Red Stage, and Jamie xx at 8:30 on the Green Stage.