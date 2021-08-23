Pixies Cancel Their September Tour Dates Due To COVID-19 Concerns

It seemed like 2021 was the year the live music industry would start returning to normal. In some ways, it has, as concerts are starting to happen again, but things aren’t back to how they were just yet. We’re not out of the woods yet COVID-wise, and some artists and event organizers are realizing that, like Phoebe Bridgers, who just changed her 2021 tour so it’s outdoor shows only. Pixies, meanwhile, have gone ahead and outright canceled their September tour dates.

The band shared a statement on social media that reads, “Regretfully, we announce today that we are cancelling our 11-date U.S. September run. We have determined that with the current surge in COVID cases — made worse by the Delta variant — that this is the right decision for our fans and crew members’ safety, as well as our own. Ticket holders can obtain refunds from point of purchase. We ask that our fans stay safe and healthy and we hope to see you all soon.”

Check out the list of canceled shows below.

09/10 — Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

09/11 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

09/13 — Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

09/14 — Fort Wayne, IN @ Foellinger Theatre

09/16 — Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

09/17 — Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory at The District

09/18 — Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room/Outdoors

09/19 — Chicago, IL@ Riot Fest

09/21 — Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion, (with Nine Inch Nails)

09/23 — Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion (with Nine Inch Nails)

09/26 — Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom