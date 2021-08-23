Music fans are celebrating the return of live shows this year, but several musicians themselves have tightened safety measures in recent weeks. A number of artists like Japanese Breakfast and Jason Isbell are requiring fans to show proof of vaccination against COVID before entering their concert, and Phoebe Bridgers is taking a similar stance.

Bridgers unveiled the dates to her 2021 Reunion Tour last month, which celebrates her 2020 album Punisher. But on Monday, the singer returned to announce the decision to move all of her upcoming shows to outdoor venues. The singer is also requiring fans to show proof of vaccination, or proof of a negative COVID test result in a few select cities:

“Let’s try this again… In the interest of safety, I’ve decided to only play outdoors for the upcoming tour. We are moving all previously scheduled indoor shows to outdoor venues and we’ve needed to postpone shows in a couple cities so please check the updated schedule. At my request, there are updated health and safety requirements. Entry will require proof of vaccination against COVID-19. Where that’s not permissible by law, we’ll agree to proof of vaccination OR proof of negative test result (PCR preferred/Antigen accepted) within 48 hours prior to entering those venues. And please wear a mask. I love you. See you soon.”

Check out Bridgers’ new 2021 Reunion Tour dates below.

09/03 — St Louis, MO @ Chesterfield Amphitheater

09/04 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Festival

09/05 — Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater

09/08 — Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

09/10 — Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

09/11 — Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festial Field

09/12 — Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field

09/14 — Detroit, MI @ The Aretha Franklin Amphitheater

09/15 — Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater

09/17 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors

09/18 — Columbus, OH @ Express Live

09/19 — Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheater

09/21 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hot Amphitheater

09/22 — Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage At The Mann

09/23 — Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival

09/25 — New York, NY @ Governor’s Ball Festival

09/26 — Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

09/27 — Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

09/29 — Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion At Nautica

10/02 — Austin, TX @ ACL Festival

10/04 — Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company

10/09 — Austin, TX @ ACL Festival

10/16 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

10/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

10/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

10/24 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

Punisher is out now via Dead Oceans. Get it here.