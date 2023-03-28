Modest Mouse has announced a new tour for this summer — and it is anything but shy. They will be co-headlining with Pixies, with dates across North America kicking off in August. Cat Power is opening the shows.

The band recently just wrapped the sold-out 25th-anniversary tour for their 1997 album, The Lonesome Crowded West. They are also playing a handful of dates with Slow Pulp, Franz Ferdinand, and Bully starting in May.

Tickets for this co-headlining run go on sale this Friday (March 31) at 10 a.m. local time. More information, along with purchasing links, can be found here.

Continue scrolling for a complete list of Modest Mouse and Pixies’ tour dates.

08/20 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage

08/21 — New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

08/22 — New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

08/24 — Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre

08/25 — Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang

08/26 — North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA

08/28 — Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater

08/29 — Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

08/30 — Chicago, Il @ Salt Shed – Outdoors

09/02 — Vail, CO @ Gerald R. Ford Amphitheatre

09/04 — Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden

09/06 — Spokane, WA @ Pavilion at Riverfront

09/07 — Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheatre

09/08 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

09/09 — Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

09/12 — Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield

09/13 — Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield

09/15 — Napa, CA @ Oxbow RiverStage

09/16 — San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square