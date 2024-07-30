Three years after the release of one of the best albums of 2021, Pom Pom Squad are back with new music. The indie rock project led by Mia Berrin have announced a new album, Mirror Starts Moving Without Me, which comes out on October 25 on City Slang.

“I took a lot of inspiration from my younger self on this album,” Berrin said in a press release. “I wanted to get back in touch with my creative roots. After hitting a particularly rough bout of writer’s block, I challenged myself to make a playlist of my all-time favorite songs from childhood to adulthood. It was healing in a way I didn’t expect! Before we went into the studio, I made my bandmates and Cody do the same, then we all listened to each other’s and had a long conversation about them. Through the sessions for Mirror we were all pulling references from our collective playlists more than anything else.”

Pom Pom Squad also released a music video for “Spinning,” the album’s second single (after “Downhill”), which you can watch above.