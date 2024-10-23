On Pom Pom Squad’s 2021 debut album, Death Of A Cheerleader, frontperson Mia Berrin steeped her songs of heartbreak in grungy guitars and poppy melodies on songs like “Head Cheerleader” and “Shame Reactions.” Her second album, Mirror Starts Moving Without Me, is as guitar-heavy as its predecessor, but, this time around, Berrin leans more into her pop-minded proclivities than ever.

Drum machines and synths are all over tracks like “Street Fighter” and “Spinning,” showcasing the Brooklyn-based artist’s intuitive abilities to evolve her craft without losing sight of what made Pom Pom Squad so much fun in the first place. Drawing inspiration from Alice In Wonderland, horror films, and retro video games, Berrin creates a wonderland of her own.

Ahead of the record’s release on Friday, Berrin sat down with Uproxx to talk about FKA Twigs, being her own inspiration, how she makes a mean burger, and more in our latest Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Eclectic queer indie pop

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

I hope they’re like “this holds up!”

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

Right now I’m my inspiration. I started writing Mirror in a moment where my sense of self was tenuous at best; the only thing that helped was burrowing deeper into myself and taking the time to get back in touch with my own creative sensibilities again — I wanted to try to channel a version of myself from when I had no pretense attached to music. When I just loved making stuff.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life and what was it?

Churrasco steak with potatoes at a restaurant in Brooklyn called Tabare! They also make the best cocktail I’ve ever had – orange gin and fresh shredded strawberries with rosemary syrup.

Tell us about the best concert you’ve ever attended.

This is kinda cheating, but when we toured with Poppy and PVRIS, I watched both of their sets practically every night and was blown away. That was a really special run for all of us and I learned so much from it!

What song never fails to make you emotional?

“Cellophane” by FKA Twigs! I have to skip it every time it comes on or I’ll just start crying.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

Sabrina Carpenter “Bed Chem” lyrics

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

We crashed on the floor of an art space in the Midwest that had a room full of mannequins and a trap door that led to a huge, concrete cellar – I slept with scissors under my pillow.