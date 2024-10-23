On Pom Pom Squad’s 2021 debut album, Death Of A Cheerleader, frontperson Mia Berrin steeped her songs of heartbreak in grungy guitars and poppy melodies on songs like “Head Cheerleader” and “Shame Reactions.” Her second album, Mirror Starts Moving Without Me, is as guitar-heavy as its predecessor, but, this time around, Berrin leans more into her pop-minded proclivities than ever.
Drum machines and synths are all over tracks like “Street Fighter” and “Spinning,” showcasing the Brooklyn-based artist’s intuitive abilities to evolve her craft without losing sight of what made Pom Pom Squad so much fun in the first place. Drawing inspiration from Alice In Wonderland, horror films, and retro video games, Berrin creates a wonderland of her own.
Ahead of the record’s release on Friday, Berrin sat down with Uproxx to talk about FKA Twigs, being her own inspiration, how she makes a mean burger, and more in our latest Q&A.
What are four words you would use to describe your music?
Eclectic queer indie pop
It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?
I hope they’re like “this holds up!”
Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?
Right now I’m my inspiration. I started writing Mirror in a moment where my sense of self was tenuous at best; the only thing that helped was burrowing deeper into myself and taking the time to get back in touch with my own creative sensibilities again — I wanted to try to channel a version of myself from when I had no pretense attached to music. When I just loved making stuff.
Where did you eat the best meal of your life and what was it?
Churrasco steak with potatoes at a restaurant in Brooklyn called Tabare! They also make the best cocktail I’ve ever had – orange gin and fresh shredded strawberries with rosemary syrup.
Tell us about the best concert you’ve ever attended.
This is kinda cheating, but when we toured with Poppy and PVRIS, I watched both of their sets practically every night and was blown away. That was a really special run for all of us and I learned so much from it!
What song never fails to make you emotional?
“Cellophane” by FKA Twigs! I have to skip it every time it comes on or I’ll just start crying.
What’s the last thing you Googled?
Sabrina Carpenter “Bed Chem” lyrics
Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?
We crashed on the floor of an art space in the Midwest that had a room full of mannequins and a trap door that led to a huge, concrete cellar – I slept with scissors under my pillow.
What’s your favorite city in the world to perform and what’s the city you hope to perform in for the first time?
There’s nothing like a hometown show – I love performing in New York. In the future I would really love to play in Tokyo.
What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?
Oh god there’s so much. I’d probably start with “stop hanging out with people who make you feel bad.”
What’s one of your hidden talents?
I make a mean burger!
If you had a million dollars to donate to charity, what cause would you support and why?
I’d donate to Palestinian civilian aid. As a Jew, the ongoing apartheid and subsequent genocide of Palestinians seems completely antithetical to what I was raised believing. No human being deserves the kind of violence we’ve been witnessing over the past year, and I pray that a ceasefire is imminent.
What are your thoughts about AI and the future of music?
AI definitely poses a threat to artists on a commercial/financial/capitalistic level, but I don’t think it will ever truly replace artists. At the end of the day, creative expression is a human instinct.
You are throwing a music festival. Give us the dream lineup of 5 artists that will perform with you and the location it would be held.
I’d choose FKA Twigs, Beyoncé, Stevie Nicks, Sabrina Carpenter, and Princess Nokia – I’d probably hold it somewhere by the beach.
Who’s your favorite person to follow on social media?
Right now it’s KATSEYE!
What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?
I have a Virgin Suicides tattoo on my left arm. There’s no story behind it, really I just love the movie.
Who was your first celebrity crush?
Sailor Jupiter!
You have a month off and the resources to take a dream vacation. Where are you going and who is coming with you?
I’d take my partner to Japan!
What is your biggest fear?
Heights!
Mirror Starts Moving Without Me is out 10/25 via City Slang. Find more information here.