UK indie rockers Porridge Radio, who were nominated for a 2020 Mercury Prize for their last album Every Bad, are known for songs that ache. This new single “End Of Last Year” opens with Dana Margolin speaking over a piano and spectral, surrounding sounds: “Do you remember when we all fell apart? / At the end of last year / I always break my own heart.” Though it’s powerful from the start, she still manages to build up the anguish and poignance of the song with more intense lines delivered with raw emotion.
The full album Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder To The Sky, is sure to be an immersive, moving experience, and previous single “The Rip” proves that as well. The band will be bringing the album on the road with a just-announced North American tour in addition to already-announced UK and Europe dates.
Margolin said about the new track and video:
“‘End Of Last Year’ is a love song for my bandmates and for myself. It’s about not trusting my intuition, not trusting my body to heal itself, not trusting the people closest to me, but it is also an ode to all those people, and to difficult platonic love. It came out of a particularly painful period of communication breakdown and high pressure that hurt a lot, but ended in reconciliation and understanding.
The video is by my friend Maura Sappilo. I’ve been a fan of her work for a long time, and I wanted her to make the video for this song because whilst her work is playful and bright, she knows how to bring the dirty and painful and disgusting aspects of being a person and having relationships into her paintings. Her art is lyrical and sensual and painful and beautiful, and I love how she brought all that to this song.”
Watch the video for “End Of Last Year” above. Check out tour dates below.
05/20 — Manchester, UK @ Piccadilly Records
05/21 — Edinburgh, UK @ The Great Eastern
05/22 — Leeds, UK @ Crash Records
05/24 — London, UK @ Rough Trade East
05/25 — Brighton, UK @ Resident Music
05/26 — Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade Records
05/26-29 — Walton-on-trent, UK @ Bearded Theory’s Spring Gathering
05/27 — Totnes, UK @ Sea Change Festival
06/04 — Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Weekend 1
06/08 — London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
06/11 — Hilvarenbeek, NE @ Best Kept Secret Festival
06/29 — Sat. Jul. 2 — Ydynia, PL @ Open’er Festival
07/08 — Soliera, IT @ Arti Vive
07/09 — Siena, IT @ LARS ROCK FEST
07/14-16 — Budapest, HU @ Reflektor Festival
07/15 — Stirling, UK @ Doune the Rabbit Hole Festival
07/22 — Southwold, UK @ Latitude Festival
07/23 — Macclesfield, UK @ Bluedot Festival
08/09 — Stockholm, SE @ Hus 7
08/11 — Oslo, NO @ Øyaestivalen
08/14 — Kiewit-Hasselt, BE @ HEAR HEARI
08/15 — Wubterthur, CH @ 47. Winterthurer Musikfestwochen
08/16-20 — Paredes de Coura, PT @ Paredes de Coura Festival
09/01-04 — Sixpenny Handley, UK @ End of the Road Festival
09/06 — San Diego, CA @ Casbah
09/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
09/09 — San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
09/12 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir
09/13 — Seattle, WA @ Barboza
09/15 — Boise, ID @ Neurolux
09/16 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
09/17 — Denver, CO @ Lost Lake
09/19 — Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
09/20 — Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
09/23 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
09/24 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
09/25 — Washington, DC @ DC9
09/27 — Atlanta, GA @ Earl
09/28 — Nashville, TN @ Basement East
09/30 — Dallas, TX @ Three Links
10/01 — Austin, TX @ Parish
10/15 — Digbeth, UK @ The Crossing Digbeth
10/20 — Sheffield, UK @ Southampton 1865
10/22 — Exeter, UK @ Exeter Phoenix Arts Centre
10/24 — Nottingham, UK @ Metronome
10/25 — Bristol, UK @ Trinity Centre
10/26 — Cambridge, UK @ Cambridge Junction
10/28 — Glasgow, UK @ Saint Luke’s
10/29 — Manchester, UL @ Manchester Academy 2
10/30 — Leeds, UK @ Leeds Irish Centre
11/01 — Hove, UK @ The Old Market
11/02 — Hove, UK @ The Old Market
11/03 — London, UL @ 02 Shepherds Bush Empire
11/11 — Amsterdam, NE @ Melkweg OZ
11/12 — Maastricht, NE @ Muziekgieterij
11/13 — Cologne, DE @ Club Volta
11/16 — Lyon, FR @ Le Sonic
11/17 — Milan, IT @ Biko
11/19 — Bologna, IT @ Covo Club
11/20 — Annecy, FR @ Le Brise Glace
11/22 — Barcelona, ES @ La 2 de Apolo
11/24 — Vigo, ES @ Radar Estudios
11/25 — Guimaraes, PT @ Centro Cultural Vila Flor (CCVF)
11/28 — Madrid, ES @ Independance Club
11/29 — San Sebastián, ES @ Dabadaba
12/01 — Bordeaux, FR @ Rock School Barbey
12/02 — La Rochelle, FR @ La Siréne
12/04 — Bruges, BE @ Cactus Club
12/05 — Luxembourg, LU @ Rotondes
12/07 — Zürich, CH @ Bogen F
12/08 — Munich, DE @ Kranhalle, Feierwerk
12/10 — Vienna, AT @ Flex
12/11 — Prague, CZ @ Café V Lese
12/12 — Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg
12/16 — Hamburg, DE @ Hafenklang
12/17 — Copenhagen, DK @ Lille Vega, VEGA
Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder To The Sky is out 5/20 on Secretly Canadian. Pre-order it here.