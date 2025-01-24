Pick any day during the past few years and odds are LCD Soundsystem was in the middle of a concert residency at the time. They just wrapped up a 12-night run in New York City in December, but now James Murphy and company are gearing up to switch lanes a little bit: Today (January 24), they announced a North American tour.
The shows run from March to May, and naturally, they include a few multi-day stops, including three nights in Austin, two in Dallas, two in New Orleans, and two in Atlanta (as well as a single show in San Diego to kick things off).
There are ten shows in all, and tickets go on sale starting with an artist pre-sale on January 28 at 10 a.m. local time. A general on-sale follows on January 31 at 10 a.m. local time. More information is available on the band’s website.
Meanwhile, Murphy recently confirmed the band is working on a new album that’s “getting closer and closer to completion.”
Check out LCD Soundsystem’s upcoming tour dates below.
LCD Soundsystem’s 2025 Tour Dates
03/08 — San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park
04/22 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s
04/23 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s
04/24 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s
04/26 — Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
04/27 — Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
04/30 — New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre
05/01 — New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre
05/03 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
05/04 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy