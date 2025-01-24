Pick any day during the past few years and odds are LCD Soundsystem was in the middle of a concert residency at the time. They just wrapped up a 12-night run in New York City in December, but now James Murphy and company are gearing up to switch lanes a little bit: Today (January 24), they announced a North American tour.

The shows run from March to May, and naturally, they include a few multi-day stops, including three nights in Austin, two in Dallas, two in New Orleans, and two in Atlanta (as well as a single show in San Diego to kick things off).

There are ten shows in all, and tickets go on sale starting with an artist pre-sale on January 28 at 10 a.m. local time. A general on-sale follows on January 31 at 10 a.m. local time. More information is available on the band’s website.

Meanwhile, Murphy recently confirmed the band is working on a new album that’s “getting closer and closer to completion.”

Check out LCD Soundsystem’s upcoming tour dates below.