The 2024 Portola Festival returns to Pier 80 in San Francisco, California on September 28 and 29, and today, the festival announced a truly stacked lineup led by headliners Rüfüs Du Sol, Justice, Disclosure, Fisher, Gesaffelstein, Jamie xx, Four Tet, and M.I.A.
Tickets for the festival go on sale on Friday, May 17, beginning at noon Pacific. You can register now for access to passes at Portolamusicfestival.com. 2-Day general admission starts at $359.95, 2-day VIP starts at $599.95, single-day general admission is $239.95, and single-day VIP starts at $359.95. You can put 25% down at the time of purchase and pay the rest in equal payments.
RÜFÜS DU SOL
A. G. Cook
Ahadadream
Astra Club (Carlita b2b DJ Tennis)
Barry Can’t Swim (Live)
Ben Böhmer (Live)
BICEP Present CHROMA (AV DJ Set)
Boys Noize b2b VTSS
Busy P b2b Braxe + Falcon
Chase & Status
Deltron 3030
Disclosure
DJ HEARTSTRING
DJ Pee .Wee (AKA Anderson .Paak)
DJ Seinfeld
Empress Of
Fcukers
FISHER
Floating Points
Four Tet
Franc Moody
Gesaffelstein
Glass Beams
Honey Dijon
horsegiirL
Interplanetary Criminal
Jamie xx
Jasper Tygner
Jersey
Jessie Ware
JPEGMAFIA
Joy Orbison
Justice
Kenya Grace
Lava La Rue
LP Giobbi
Luke Alessi
M.I.A.
Maddy Maia
Mall Grab
Mochakk
Mount Kimbie
Nala
Neil Frances
Nia Archives
Nils Hoffmann
Nooriyah
Panjabi Hit Squad
Peaches
Pretty Girl
Raf Saperra
Rebecca Black
Sammy Virji
Sara Landry
Shygirl Presents Club Shy
Snow Strippers
SOULWAX
Starrza
Tinlicker LIVE
Tycho
Zulan