Djo Channels Harry Nilsson And Fleetwood Mac On His New Song, ‘Potion’

Djo — the musical project of Stranger Things actor Joe Keery — has shared a final preview of his new album, The Crux, which comes out this Friday (April 7).

“Potion” is an acoustic strummer that Keery described as “like your favorite pair of blue jeans.” He continued, “I’d been working on Travis picking when I wrote this song, so it’s kind of like if Harry Nilsson and Lindsey Buckingham had a baby.” (I also hear shades of Harry Styles, a noted Fleetwood Mac fan.) The big-screen Stephen Malkmus performed every instrument on the track: acoustic and electric guitar, bass, drums, percussion, and Mellotron. It’s a chill contrast from previous singles “Delete Ya” and “Basic Being Basic.”

Djo’s in-demand tour also kicks off this week, and he’s “partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 per ticket goes to providing critical relief and long-term recovery support for individuals, families, and communities impacted by the devastating LA wildfires via the PLUS1 LA Fires Fund,” according to a press release. You can find remaining tickets here.

Here’s more on The Crux: “Unlike Keery’s previous albums – bedroom recordings centered around synths – The Crux spotlights lush guitars and instrumentation reminiscent of late-’60s and 70s pop. It’s an album full of loss and yearning, but also one full of wit and gratitude.”

You can listen to “Potion” above.

The Crux is out 4/4 via AWAL. Find more information here.