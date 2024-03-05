Big Thief 2023
Noah Lenker
Music

The Project Pabst Festival Returns In 2024 With A Diverse Lineup Featuring Big Thief, T-Pain, And More

Oregonians are in for a treat this summer: On July 27 and 28, Pabst Blue Ribbon will host Project Pabst at Portland’s Waterfront Park. The festival bills itself in a press release as “a two-day, two-stage celebration of live music, beer, and the local culture of the Pacific Northwest.”

The lineup is here and it’s diverse. The roster includes Big Thief, Billy Idol, T-Pain, Denzel Curry, Soccer Mommy, Manchester Orchestra, Violent Femmes, Militarie Gun, and more. As Oregon Live notes, this is the festival’s first time back in Portland in seven years.

Tickets for this year’s festival (a 21+ event, by the way) go on sale on March 8 at 10 a.m. PT, with a pre-sale starting March 5 at 10 a.m. PT. Prices for pre-sale tickets start at $99, and general on-sale tickets go for $115. Find more information about tickets here.

PBR Brand Director Rachel Keeton says of this year’s fest, “Ten years ago, the team threw the first Project Pabst in Portland, and this year we have the opportunity to bring it back to the city where it all started. We set out to create a festival that PBR fans would love, and I’m really proud of how this lineup delivers.”

Check out the full lineup below.

Project Pabst 2024 Lineup: Saturday, July 27

Billy Idol
T-Pain
Violent Femmes
Gossip
Strfkr
Shannon & The Clams
Dehd
La Luz
Home Front
Alien Boy

Project Pabst 2024 Lineup: Sunday, July 28

Big Thief
Denzel Curry
Manchester Orchestra
Jeff Rosenstock
Soccer Mommy
Militarie Gun
Kenny Mason
Miya Folick
Sweeping Promises
Glitterfox

Project Pabst 2024 Lineup Poster

Project Pabst 2024 lineup poster
Project Pabst
Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All Hail Liquid Mike, The Next Great Midwestern Rock Band
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The New Albums Coming Out In March 2024
by: Uproxx authors
×