Oregonians are in for a treat this summer: On July 27 and 28, Pabst Blue Ribbon will host Project Pabst at Portland’s Waterfront Park. The festival bills itself in a press release as “a two-day, two-stage celebration of live music, beer, and the local culture of the Pacific Northwest.”

The lineup is here and it’s diverse. The roster includes Big Thief, Billy Idol, T-Pain, Denzel Curry, Soccer Mommy, Manchester Orchestra, Violent Femmes, Militarie Gun, and more. As Oregon Live notes, this is the festival’s first time back in Portland in seven years.

Tickets for this year’s festival (a 21+ event, by the way) go on sale on March 8 at 10 a.m. PT, with a pre-sale starting March 5 at 10 a.m. PT. Prices for pre-sale tickets start at $99, and general on-sale tickets go for $115. Find more information about tickets here.

PBR Brand Director Rachel Keeton says of this year’s fest, “Ten years ago, the team threw the first Project Pabst in Portland, and this year we have the opportunity to bring it back to the city where it all started. We set out to create a festival that PBR fans would love, and I’m really proud of how this lineup delivers.”

Check out the full lineup below.