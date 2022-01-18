Beloved Toronto punk four-piece Pup are back to kick off a new era of music following their acclaimed 2019 LP Morbid Stuff. Sharing the new song and video “Robot Writes A Love Song,” Pup give a preview of their upcoming album The Unraveling Of PupTheBand. Much like their previous releases, the new song tackles feelings of existential dread and hopelessness but this time through the lens of a grieving robot.

Directed by Whitey McConnaughy, the “Robot Writes A Love Song” video sees vocalist Stefan Babcock as a robot with a screen for a head. After losing his robot girlfriend, Babcock reminiscences on the time they first met at a party. He uses some painfully bad pickup lines including, “Please tell me is there any room in your aorta for a beta test?” The song itself was written by the band in just 15 minutes and its vocals were recorded in the backseat of Babcock’s car. True to its accompanying video, “Robot Writes A Love Song” is written from the perspective of a robot who faces his death thanks to being overwhelmed by actual human emotions.

The Unraveling Of PupTheBand was written over the course of five weeks in a bat-filled mansion in Connecticut. Describing their songwriting process, Babcock said the band felt as though they truly were unraveling at the time. “As the weeks passed, we seemed less and less rational, objective, and sane,” he said. “You can hear the band start to fall off the cliff, and because of that, I think this record is our truest and most genuine to date. There is nothing more PUP than a slow and inevitable descent into self-destruction.”

Watch Pup’s “Robot Writes A Love Song” video above and check out the band’s The Unraveling Of PupTheBand album cover and tracklist below.

1. “Four Chords”

2. “Totally Fine”

3. “Robot Writes A Love Song”

4. “Matilda”

5. “Relentless”

6. “Four Chords Pt. II: Five Chords”

7. “Waiting”

8. “Habits”

9. “Cutting Off The Corners”

10. “Grim Reaping”

11. “Four Chords Pt. III: Diminishing Returns”

12. “PupTheBand Inc. Is Filing For Bankruptcy”

The Unraveling Of PupTheBand is out 4/1 via Little Dipper / Rise Records. Pre-order it here.