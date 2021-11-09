Following the success of 2019’s Morbid Stuff, Canadian art-punk foursome Pup dropped the universally-relevant titled This Place Sucks Ass EP in 2020, but have largely been playing coy in 2021. That’s all out the door now that they’ve roared back into the conversation with not one, but two new tracks, as well as a range of tour dates.

“Waiting” is an expectedly loud track from the band that front man Stefan Babcock says “came about by smashing the heaviest riff [guitarist] Nestor [Chumak] could write with the simplest, most uplifting chorus I could write, just to see what would happen.” The statement aptly describes the Pup formula, which they lean a bit more gently on “Kill Something,” a song about Babcock’s destructive dog mourning for the loss of the chew toys he just destroyed. Talk about a metaphor for the current state of the world.

Along with the single, Pup have announced an extensive North America tour for 2022 through Canada and the US. Admirably, $1 from each pre-sale ticket will go towards the Indian Residential School Survivors Society, which provides essential services to survivors of Canada’s antiquated and now defunct Residential Schools, their families, and those dealing with intergenerational traumas.

Listen to “Kill Something” above and “Waiting” below. Pup’s tour dates are also below and you can purchase pre-sale tickets here.

02/07/2022 — Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre #

02/08/2022 — Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre #

02/10/2022 — Calgary, AB @ Big Four #

02/11/2022 — Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Convention Centre #

02/14/2022 — Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum #

04/01/2022 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre ^ *

04/02/2022 — Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall ^ *

04/03/2022 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre ^ *

04/05/2022 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore ^ *

04/09/2022 — Victoria, BC @ Capital Ballroom ^

04/10/2022 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo ^

04/11/2022 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom ^ +

04/16/2022 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren ^ +

04/24/2022 — Denver, CO @ The Ogden Theatre ^ +

04/27/2022 — Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater ^ +

04/28/2022 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues ^ +

04/29/2022 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater ^ +

05/01/2022 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

05/03/2022 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel ^ +

05/04/2022 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz ^ +

05/05/2022 — Richmond, VA @ The National ^ +

05/06/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall ^ +

05/07/2022 — Washington, DC @ The Fillmore Silver Spring ^ +

05/09/2022 — Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom ^ +

05/10/2022 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues ^ +

05/11/2022 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5 ^ +

05/13/2022 — Montreal, QC @ MTelus ^ +

05/14/2022 — Toronto, ON @ History ^ +

07/06-09/2022 — Cheltenham, UK @ 2000trees Festival

08/24-27/2022 — Málaga, Spain @ Canela Party Festival

# with Billy Talent and NOBRO

^ with support from Pinkshift

* with support from Cloud Nothings

+ with support from Sheer Mag