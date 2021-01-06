Ryan Hemsworth has been unstoppably prolific for the better part of the last decade. After moving away from traditional indie rock arrangements and more toward electronic-based production, Hemsworth’s latest project, Quarter-Life Crisis, is built upon collaborations with various artists who have come to prominence over the past couple of years, fine-tuning their craft and building their fanbase through scrappy shows in the DIY scene. The new self-titled EP features vocal songwriting contributions from Hop Along‘s Frances Quinlan, Hand Habits‘ Meg Duffy, Hovvdy‘s Charlie Martin, Yohuna, and Claud.

With each collaborator bringing their own unique approach to their tack, Quarter-Life Crisis shape shifts across six songs, leaving something for everyone. To celebrate the new release, Hemsworth sat down to talk Imogen Heap, Titanic, and a man who harvests very large carrots in the latest Indie Mixtape 20 Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Super chill vibes brother.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

“Wow this stuff sounds great on my iTelekinesis X Vibephones. You’re telling me this was made before the Great Loudness War of the 2030s? I’m impressed. Does he have a Discordian Fleet page I can follow? Oh, he resides in the woods with his alpacas now? Fair enough.”

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

Oakland.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

God, aka Imogen Heap. Her sound palette is crunchy, glitchy, soft, harsh, soothing, it’s perfect.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

Katsudon at Zuicho in Shibuya.

What album do you know every word to?

Merzbow – Pulse Demon.

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

Radiohead when I was like 16 lolz.

What is the best outfit for performing and why?

Sweatsuit with a cape. because duh!

Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

The old guy who harvests very large carrots, I forget his @.

What’s your most frequently played song in the van on tour?

Is van another word for private jet? If so, “Camptown Races.”

What’s the last thing you Googled?

How to spell ‘telekinesis’.

What album makes for the perfect gift?

Californication, on top of a plate of spaghetti. So you have some Jamming Tunes while you’re monching on your ‘sta.

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

The same hotel room they shot the “It G Ma” video in.

What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?

Two butterflies fanning each other, lower back, I don’t want to talk about it.

What artists keep you from flipping the channel on the radio?

Is radio another word for Chill Vibes playlist? If so, Pitbull, Flo Rida, Jason Derulo and will.i.am.

What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

Someone at a show in Seoul painted my cat with watercolour on a tote bag. I still use it for groceries.

What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?

If my calculations are correct, when this baby hits 88 miles per hour, you’re gonna see some serious sh*t.

What’s the last show you went to?

Maybe The Hives? hahahh it was tite.

What movie can you not resist watching when it’s on TV?

Don’t have cable but I assume Titanic still plays four times a week so probably that.

What would you cook if Obama were coming to your house for dinner?

You know what? I’d love for him to make me a meal for once. I cook for him every night of the week. I’m tired.

Quarter-Life Crisis is out now on Saddle Creek. Listen here.