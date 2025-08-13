A rumor popped up earlier this year that Radiohead was gearing up to reunite for a tour. It remains to be seen how true that is, but the group just did give something to fans of their live performances: Today (August 13), they released Hail To The Thief Live Recordings 2003-2009. It’s out digitally now, with a physical release to follow on October 31.
Thom Yorke says of the collection in a statement:
“In the process of thinking of how to build arrangements for the Shakespeare Hamlet/Hail To The Thief theatre production, I asked to hear some archive live recordings of the songs. I was shocked by the kind of energy behind the way we played. I barely recognised us, and it helped me find a way forward. We decided to get these live recordings mixed and released (it would have been insane to keep them for ourselves). It has all been a very cathartic process. We very much hope you enjoy them.”
Watch the “There, There” video above and find the Hail To The Thief Live Recordings 2003-2009 cover art and tracklist below.
Radiohead’s Hail To The Thief Live Recordings 2003-2009 Album Cover Artwork
Radiohead’s Hail To The Thief Live Recordings 2003-2009 Tracklist
1. “2 + 2 = 5”
2. “Sit Down. Stand Up”
3. “Sail To The Moon”
4. “Go To Sleep”
5. “Where I End And You Begin”
6. “We Suck Young Blood”
7. “The Gloaming”
8. “There, There”
9. “I Will”
10. “Myxomatosis”
11. “Scatterbrain”
12. “A Wolf At The Door”
Hail To The Thief Live Recordings 2003-2009 is out now via XL Recordings. Find more information here.