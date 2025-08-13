A rumor popped up earlier this year that Radiohead was gearing up to reunite for a tour. It remains to be seen how true that is, but the group just did give something to fans of their live performances: Today (August 13), they released Hail To The Thief Live Recordings 2003-2009. It’s out digitally now, with a physical release to follow on October 31.

Thom Yorke says of the collection in a statement:

“In the process of thinking of how to build arrangements for the Shakespeare Hamlet/Hail To The Thief theatre production, I asked to hear some archive live recordings of the songs. I was shocked by the kind of energy behind the way we played. I barely recognised us, and it helped me find a way forward. We decided to get these live recordings mixed and released (it would have been insane to keep them for ourselves). It has all been a very cathartic process. We very much hope you enjoy them.”

Watch the “There, There” video above and find the Hail To The Thief Live Recordings 2003-2009 cover art and tracklist below.