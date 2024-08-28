We haven’t heard from Radiohead in a while, as the band’s last album was 2016’s A Moon Shaped Pool. The Smile — Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood’s other project alongside Tom Skinner — have picked up the torch and been super busy, though. Their debut album, A Light For Attracting Attention, came out in 2022, and they released Wall Of Eyes this past January.

The trio apparently had more to say before 2024 came to an end: Today (August 28), The Smile announced Cutouts, their second album of the year. It’s set for release on October 4.

The band shared two new songs today, “Zero Sum” and “Foreign Spies.” The album will also feature the previously released songs “Don’t Get Me Started” and “The Slip.”

The new album was recorded during the Wall Of Eyes sessions. It was produced by Sam Petts-Davies and it features string arrangements by the London Contemporary Orchestra. Additionally, the album cover artwork was painted by Yorke and Stanley Donwood during the recording process.

Listen to “Foreign Spies” and “Zero Sum” above and find the Cutouts cover art and tracklist below.