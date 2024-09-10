Oasis isn’t the only rock band finding its way back to itself. According to bassist Colin Greenwood, Radiohead have finally reunited. Atop the year, fans of the “Creep” musicians were confused about the group’s status.

However, unlike Oasis, Radiohead’s hiatus wasn’t due to alleged member feuds, creative side quest are to blame. Each of the band’s members were tied up with other musical obligations. On September 8, Greenwood confirmed that he and all of his Radiohead bandmates finally reunited.

“We did some rehearsals about two months ago in London,” he said. “Just to play the old songs. And it was really fun, had a really good time.”

Greenwood’s confession was made to Hay Festival Querétaro festival (viewable here) as he discussed, How To Disappear: A Photographic Portrait Of Radiohead, a photography book all about the band’s history.

This isn’t the first time a member has teased a Radiohead reunion. Back in November 2023, Philip Selway claimed the was in his words, “coming back around to that point.”

“We’re all coming back around to that point now of thinking,” he said. “‘Right, we’ve had a break — this is it. This feels like something to dive back into and really explore and see what other directions it can take us in.”

Earlier in the year, he flat out denied Radiohead had disbanded.

But before you dust off your throwback Radiohead graphic t-shirt and prepare to wait in a Ticketmaster queue for Radiohead concert tickets, just know that no other details were shared about the nature of the rehearsals.

Still, Radiohead’s last original studio album, A Moon Shaped Pool, was released in 2016. Radiohead’s last proper tour was in 2018. So, it is certainly time to get something rolling.