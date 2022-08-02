Rage Against The Machine’s long-awaited tour has been making headlines, but not for great reasons—Tom Morello was tackled by security and singer Zack De La Rocha injured his leg and had to sit on a monitor while performing. However, there is finally some good news: Guy Fieri is apparently a superfan of the band and has been attending a bunch of their shows.

The one and only Mayor of Flavortown has been documenting his fun experiences at the rock band’s concerts all over his social media. He was at the Cleveland show on July 27, the Pittsburgh show on July 29, and fans caught him on the Jumbotron in Raleigh last night.

Been waitin’ a long time for this! @RATMofficial pic.twitter.com/ut3qjixiZI — Mayor Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) July 28, 2022

The “Killing In The Name” group has also been making headlines for speaking up about the overturning of Roe V. Wade. In May, they shared a statement, “Rage Against The Machine stands in support of reproductive justice and will continue to fight against any attempts to restrict or control reproductive freedoms. Criminalizing access to abortion will only add to the suffering disproportionately felt by poor, BIPOC and undocumented communities. The constant rightward shift of both major parties should alarm us all — a wake up call that we desperately need to organize radical people power against a warfare state that continues its assault on people’s lives.”