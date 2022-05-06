There has been a wave of musicians speaking up about the recent leaked document that suggests the overturning of Roe v. Wade: Phoebe Bridgers, Halsey, Questlove, Lorde, Olivia Rodrigo, and more. Rock legends Rage Against The Machine are the latest to step in to share their support for a woman’s rights to choose.

“Rage Against The Machine stands in support of reproductive justice and will continue to fight against any attempts to restrict or control reproductive freedoms,” the band’s statement reads. “Criminalizing access to abortion will only add to the suffering disproportionately felt by poor, BIPOC and undocumented communities. The constant rightward shift of both major parties should alarm us all — a wake up call that we desperately need to organize radical people power against a warfare state that continues its assault on people’s lives.”

The “Killing In The Name” performers have never hesitated to dive into politics, despite many clueless fans asking them to “stick to music.” Frontman Tom Morello has to deal with all sorts of constant bullsh*t; last year, he had to clarify on Twitter that he wasn’t white when someone accused him of white privilege for being friends with Ted Nugent who defended the Capitol insurrection.