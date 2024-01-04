In October 2022, Rage Against The Machine canceled the 2023 North American leg of their reunion tour. The announcement came after lead singer Zack De La Rocha tore his Achilles during a July show in Chicago, leading to the cancelation of the UK and European leg scheduled for August and September 2022.

Come March 2023, Tom Morello, the band’s guitarist, told Rolling Stone that he didn’t know when (or if) Rage Against The Machine would take the stage together, adding, “When there is news, it will come from a collective statement from the band. There is no news.” On Wednesday, January 3, that sort of came true. It wasn’t a collective band statement, but rather an Instagram statement from drummer Brad Wilk.

“I know a lot of people are waiting for us to announce new tour dates for all the canceled RATM shows,” Wilk wrote. “I don’t want to string people or myself along any further. So while there has been some communication that this may be happening in the future… I want to let you know that RATM (Tim [Commerford], Zack, Tom and I) will not be touring or playing live again. I’m sorry for those of you who have been waiting for this to happen. I really wish it was…”

Wilk captioned the post, “Bottom of my heart.. Thank you to every person who has ever supported us.”

In October, De La Rocha returned to the stage with a surprise performance alongside Run The Jewels, but it was still radio silence on the Rage Against The Machine front. On November 3, Rage Against The Machine was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. What better way to go out?

While most people responded to Wilk’s statement with gratitude for any update at all, many were also very upset to learn of what sounds like the end of Rage Against The Machine. See some reactions below.

Me in 2040 when Rage Against the Machine announces a once in a lifetime reunion tour again, and cancels the week before pic.twitter.com/Ag8jJLCTtr — Slip (@brn_slippy) January 3, 2024

I SAW LITERALLY THEIR LAST CONCERT — tanooki :) (@AlexTanooki) January 4, 2024

Brad Wilk of Rage Against the Machine announces canceled tour dates will not be rescheduled, indefinite end to band activities (2024) pic.twitter.com/35MLSSyzZJ — crazy ass moments in nu metal history (@numetal_moment) January 4, 2024

Because they became The Machine — Atin 🕸 (@atinsmusic) January 4, 2024

Rage Against* the Machine *conditions may apply — Ivan Pace Went Undrafted (@Heisenyatch) January 4, 2024