Rage Against The Machine Cancels Their UK And European Tour Dates

Bad news for European Rage Against The Machine fans looking forward to seeing the band when they crossed the pond later this month: The European leg of their world tour has officially been canceled due to Zack de la Rocha’s leg injury. After kicking off the COVID-delayed tour in East Troy, Wisconsin in July — their first show in eleven years — Zack injured his leg during just the second show of the tour in Chicago. While he finished that show sitting on a monitor and continued to perform while seated through the remaining US dates, apparently, this isn’t medically advisable for the UK and European dates.

In a statement on the band’s Instagram, the band wrote:

Per medical guidance, Zack de la Rocha has been advised that the August and September 2022 UK and European leg of the Rage Against The Machine tour cannot proceed. It is with great disappointment that we announce this cancellation.

Rage Against The Machine will be finishing their run at Madison Square Garden on August 11, 12 & 14 and then Zack must return home for rest and rehabilitation. The flights, travel time, and rigorous schedule in the UK and Europe are simply too much of a risk for a complete recovery.

We are so sorry to all of our fans who have waited years to see us and hope to Rage again soon.

Please contact your point of purchase for refunds to any headline shows.

Brad, Tim, Tom & Zack

It’s tough that it went this way after the tour was already postponed due to the pandemic, but hopefully, with enough rest and recovery, Zack and the band will be back on stage across the Atlantic, raging it up soon enough.