Almost exactly two years ago, Rage Against The Machine announced a massive reunion tour with Run The Jewels called “The Public Service Announcement Tour,” that, like everything announced in early 2020, did not happen. In April of last year, it was postponed to this spring, set to run from March 31 to August 14; so we named it one of our most anticipated tours of 2022. Last month, however, the band announced a postponement for the West Coast swing without yet offering rescheduled dates. Today, they’ve posted the new dates, moving that first half, from March 31 to May 23, to next year, running from February 22 to April 2 instead.

“All tickets for the moved dates will be honored. Fans who would like a refund have until March 15th, 2022 and should contact your point of purchase,” the statement said.

Find the rescheduled dates below.

02/22 – Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center

02/24 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

02/26 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

02/28 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

03/03 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

03/05 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

03/07 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

03/09 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

03/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum

03/13 – Calgary, AL @ Scotiabank Saddledome

03/15 – Edmonton, AL @ Rogers Place

03/17 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

03/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

03/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

03/22 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

03/28 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

03/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

04/01 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesar’s Arena

04/02 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesar’s Arena

07/9 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

07/11 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

07/12 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

07/15 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

07/16 – Quebec City, QC @ Festival D’Ete De Quebec

07/19 – Hamilton, ON @ First Ontario Centre

07/21 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

07/23 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

07/25 – Buffalo, NY @ Keybank Center

07/27 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

07/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

07/31 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

08/02 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena

08/03 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena

08/08 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/09 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden