Almost exactly two years ago, Rage Against The Machine announced a massive reunion tour with Run The Jewels called “The Public Service Announcement Tour,” that, like everything announced in early 2020, did not happen. In April of last year, it was postponed to this spring, set to run from March 31 to August 14; so we named it one of our most anticipated tours of 2022. Last month, however, the band announced a postponement for the West Coast swing without yet offering rescheduled dates. Today, they’ve posted the new dates, moving that first half, from March 31 to May 23, to next year, running from February 22 to April 2 instead.
“All tickets for the moved dates will be honored. Fans who would like a refund have until March 15th, 2022 and should contact your point of purchase,” the statement said.
— Rage Against The Machine 👊 (@RATM) January 20, 2022
Find the rescheduled dates below.
02/22 – Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center
02/24 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
02/26 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
02/28 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
03/03 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
03/05 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
03/07 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
03/09 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
03/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum
03/13 – Calgary, AL @ Scotiabank Saddledome
03/15 – Edmonton, AL @ Rogers Place
03/17 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
03/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
03/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
03/22 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
03/28 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
03/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
04/01 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesar’s Arena
04/02 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesar’s Arena
07/9 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
07/11 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
07/12 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
07/15 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest
07/16 – Quebec City, QC @ Festival D’Ete De Quebec
07/19 – Hamilton, ON @ First Ontario Centre
07/21 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
07/23 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
07/25 – Buffalo, NY @ Keybank Center
07/27 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
07/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
07/31 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
08/02 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena
08/03 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena
08/08 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/09 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden