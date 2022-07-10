In a normal world, Rage Against The Machine would’ve held their reunion tour by now as they originally announced it back in February 2020. The string of shows was set to feature Run The Jewels as an accompanying act, but the coronavirus pandemic caused the tour to be pushed back. Finally, after more than a two-year wait, Rage Against The Machine began their reunion which stood as their first show together in eleven years. The concert took place in East Troy, Wisconsin at the Alpine Valley Music Theater and they kicked off the night with a performance of “Bombtrack,” the opening track from their 1992 self-titled debut album.

Throughout the night, Rage Against The Machine also flashed political messages on the screen like one that read, “ABORT THE SUPREME COURT” and a visual of a cop car on fire. That of course comes after the band donated $475,000 from the sales of charity tickets at the East Troy show, as well as one in Chicago, to reproductive rights organizations in Wisconsin and Illinois. “We are disgusted by the repeal of Roe V. Wade and the devastating impact it will have on tens of millions of people,” the group wrote in part through a message about the donation.

Rage Against The Machine’s first show in over a decade ended with a performance of “Killing In The Name,” which is also housed on their self-titled debut album. The band’s next show will be on Monday night in Chicago.

You can watch clips from the band’s first performance in 11 years in the videos below.