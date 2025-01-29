Indie Mixtape 20: Rapt Is Enrapturing On ‘Until The Light Takes Us’

Once upon a time, Jacob Ware was a black metal musician. He was the founding bassist of Enslavement, and he has transcribed that penchant for noisy barrage to document heavy lyrical material over soft, verdant indie-folk as Rapt. Until The Light Takes Us, the Londoner’s fifth album under the alias, portrays devastating scenes set to the most gorgeous nylon guitars imaginable.

There’s his neighbor who dies on his birthday from throat cancer; there’s the rumination on World War I body counts; there are battles with chronic disease. It’s all set to atmospheric piano and finger-picked acoustic guitars, lending Ware’s words a significant weight. Above all, though, Rapt’s latest work is an exploration of death itself and its inevitability. We won’t go until the light takes us, so we may as well marvel at its luminosity.

Ahead of the album’s release in February, Ware sat down with Uproxx to talk about Roger Waters, nylon string guitar, vegan junk food, and more in our latest Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Slightly Unhinged Indie Folk

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

If I’m on the Earth still, I’ll be making music; there will be no reason to remember it. My ultimate goal in life is to die with a large body of work to be buried with. Maybe a coffin made from records!

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

Damien Jurado – for many reasons, primarily his lyricism, his voice, how prolific he is and how you can track his evolution as an artist. I feel he started to peak and produce his best work pretty deep into his discography – his 13th album The Horizon Just Laughed is an utterly sublime masterwork.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life and what was it?

I’m an unashamed fan of vegan junk food so What The Pitta’s Doner Kebab + loaded fries.

Tell us about the best concert you’ve ever attended.

Roger Waters’ The Wall – problematic dude, incredible live show and artist.

What song never fails to make you emotional?

Damien Jurado – “The Last Great Washington State”

What’s the last thing you Googled?

‘Cheap Vinyl Pressing Uk’ + ‘How to replace bathtub sealant’

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

Played a show where a local regular at the bar put us up – the room had NOTHING in it other than a mattress on the floor – totally empty other than an empty photo frame on the wall… The rest of the flat wasn’t much different, very kind guy though.