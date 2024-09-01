Many of music’s biggest names have not yet commented on the Palestine and Israel conflict. While others including Macklemore, Kehlani, and Roger Waters have fiercely thrown their support behind Palestine.

The latter has even found himself in a media war with a fellow musician. During an appearance on Reason podcast (which was then covered by Independent), Nick Cave referred to Waters’ support of the BDS (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions) movement as “deeply embarrassing.”

So, yesterday (August 31), Waters issued a scathing response to Cave’s callout by way of a video uploaded to his official Instagram page. “Dear Independent, here is my response to the Aussie bloke,” he said. “Nick Cave. Nick f*cking Cave. The Palestinian mother/father carrying the bits of her or his dead child back along the bitter road to nowhere in a plastic bag pauses on the roadside to scratch a message in the rubble. Nick, here’s the message. Dear Nick Cave, we, the Indigenous people of Palestine, in this agony, implore you, please don’t cross the BDS picket line to sing for your supper in Israel. It’s not complicated, Nick. It’s not complicated.”

In the caption of the video, Waters continued to plead his case. “Hey, Nick Cave, it’s ok to be wrong mate,” he wrote. “Obviously you not opposing genocide is a biggy? But hey! Nobody’s perfect? Just say you’re sorry.

Not to me and Brian Eno, we don’t give a f*ck. No, say you’re sorry to the Palestinians. Join BDS and we’ll let bygones be bygones.”

Nick Cave hasn’t issued a rebuttal to Roger Waters’ comments.