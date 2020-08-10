The ongoing pandemic has messed with the plans for this year’s Record Store Day, but organizers are pressing on. They’re doing things differently this year, though. Instead of one day, they will host three “RSD Drops,” on August 29, September 26, and October 24. Now, they have provided more details about how these events will work on local levels.

The Record Store Day UK site published a blog post detailing how customers can learn how their preferred stores will be operating, noting:

“Music fans are encouraged to use the Record Store Day store locator from the 14th August to find out how their shop plans to open. This will range from offering bookable time slots 1 week in advance on a first come first served basis and/ or operating socially distanced queues. For those customers who do not wish to visit in-store, for one year only, Record Store Day will relax online sales so that product can be made available on participating shop websites or over the phone from 6pm on the evening of each Drop.”

The US site is set up slightly differently, but it’s very similar. That site has a page that reads, “In-store shopping? Curbside pickup? Local delivery? What’s up with your local record store? Things are fluid, and we’ll update this as often as possible. Find your store and then click on the name for more detailed information from that store.” Below that text is a giant table of record stores, sorted by state, that notes what accommodations they will or will not be making — like curbside pickup, local delivery, appointment shopping, and more — and includes a direct link to an individual page for each store.

Record Store Day also has a complete list of what releases will be available during its “drops,” so find that here.