Record Store Day Will Occur Across Three Separate Dates Later In 2020

Live concerts and festivals are not the only events that have been canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus. Record Store Day was originally scheduled for April 18 this year, but in early March RSD revealed that they would push back the celebration saying, “RSD is worldwide and celebrates a record store’s place in their community. As good citizens of those communities we want everyone to be safe, healthy and feel comfortable coming to the party. Record Store Day 2020 is moving to June 20.”

With the rescheduled date less than a month and a half away, however, it looks like we’ll have to wait just a bit longer to celebrate Record Store Day this year. In a post to their website, Record Store Day revealed that 2020’s edition of the indie record store celebration will occur across three dates later in 2020: August 29, September 26, and October 24. Recognizing the need indie record stores will have in today’s climate, the change grants additional opportunities for fans of the event to pick up more items when stores are actually open.

“Record Store Day will look very different this year, but supporting indie record stores may be more important than ever,” the website said. “We don’t know what sort of rules will be in place, or what sort of gatherings people will be in the mood for this year, so we’re focusing on the music and getting the really great titles on the RSD Official List this year into the stores and into your hands, in the most financially and socially responsible way.”

Per the new changes, RSD also revealed that the new version of The List, which will feature new RSD Drops dates, will arrive on their website on June 1.