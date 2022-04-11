Over their decades as a band, Red Hot Chili Peppers have had a ton of chart success: “Under The Bridge,” “Scar Tissue,” and “Dani California” were top-10 singles, and every RHCP album since 1991’s Blood Sugar Sex Magik has charted in at least the top 4. Before today, though, they only had a single No. 1 album to their name with 2006’s Stadium Arcadium. Now, about 16 years later, they add another LP to that list: Their latest, this month’s Unlimited Love, debuts on the April 16-dated Billboard 200 chart in the No. 1 spot.

This achievement is a testament to the longevity of the band, as it arrives 39 years after they formed back in 1983. Also worth noting is that the new album is the band’s first since the return of guitarist John Frusciante, who left the band after their previous No. 1 album, Stadium Arcadium.

The band generated significant buzz for the album with the lead single “Black Summer,” which topped Billboard‘s Alternative Airplay chart. They also pulled off a neat stunt earlier this month when they performed on both The Tonight Show and Jimmy Kimmel Live! on the same night, when the shows swapped hosts for their April Fools’ Day episodes.

