In July, Red Hot Chili Peppers announced that they’re releasing a new album called Return Of The Dream Canteen. It follows their twelfth album Unlimited Love, which came out earlier this year. First they teased the new LP with the lead single “Tippa My Tongue,” then they unveiled the tracklist, revealing that it’s a double album.

Another single included a heartfelt tribute to Eddie Van Halen called “Eddie.” “Eddie Van Halen was a one of a kind,” Kiedis wrote about the song. “Sometimes we don’t realize how deeply affected and connected we are to artists until the day they die. The day after his death, Flea came into rehearsal with an emotional bass line. John [Frusciante], Chad [Smith], and I started playing along and pretty soon with all our hearts, a song in his honor effortlessly unfolded. It felt good to be sad and care so much about a person who had given so much to our lives.”

About working on the album, the band said on their website, “We went in search of ourselves as the band that we have somehow always been. Just for the fun of it we jammed and learned some old songs. Before long we started the mysterious process of building new songs.”

The album arrived Oct. 14 and is available now via Warner Records.

Red Hot Chili Peppers is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.